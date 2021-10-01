Welcome In Spring With This Raspberry Gin Basil Smash Cocktail

Now that Spring has finally sprung, it’s time to embrace all that comes with this season of new life. Think fresh berries, fragrant herbs and sipping bubbly drinks at a garden party. While some of us may still be confined to home for the time being, with the marvels of modern technology, there is no excuse not to catch up with friends or colleagues over a cocktail via video chat. And we have just the drink to celebrate warmer weather, blossoming flowers and lighter evenings. This Raspberry Gin Basil Smash is an updated version of a modern classic, taking the always fresh and reliable Gin Basil Smash and adding fresh berry twist with sweet raspberries. So send out the Zoom request, set up a laptop possy in your garden and whip up this tasty little number – it’ll transport you to a lush garden party in no time.

Raspberry Gin Basil Smash

Ingredients 4 fresh raspberries

8 basil leaves

2 tablespoons simple syrup

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

4 tablespoons London dry gin

Ice

Lime wedge for garnish