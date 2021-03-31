Luxury can often be defined by decadence. Private jets, the list goes on. But true decadence can have almost no carbon footprint at all. A Banksy hanging in the hall is a show stopper and requires less to make than a problematic chocolate bar made using palm oil.

At first blush you might think that the hottest new kid on the art scene might be even more environmentally friendly. NFT’s are all the rage, and are being hyped as the way to flex your wealth in the 21st century. The short story for these things are that they can act as a digital bill of ownership for other digital creations, such as jpgs, memes or digital items within games. Some of the most famous works of art being created today exist souly online. You might not consider Nyan Cat art, but the cute rainbow toast cat was sold for the better part of US$600,000 anyway.

Digital human and Instagram influencer Lil Miquela sold her own NFT for charity, netting a modest US$82,000. On the other end of the spectrum an Artist called Beeple sold a piece for $69 million, making him one of the most valuable living artists in the world. Grimes couldn’t help but get in on the action as well, netting herself a tidy $6 million for her works.

But what is the true cost to the planet? Well it’s a contentious issue, especially among those who have a vested interest in the technology and are triggered by any sort of bad press, but here’s the truth. The technology in it’s current state is hugely inefficient in terms of resource usage.

Sending an email creates a couple grams of CO2 due to the various factors of server and PC usage. An hour of Netflix generates 36 grams of CO2. Standard Blockchain technology is famously for it’s heavy usage but proponents counter that this new technology will get more efficient with time. Currently NFT’s are run on Etherium, which is like an alternative to Bitcoin. According to an independent study, a single Etherium transaction (like sending some money to a business) uses 20 KgCO2. That’s massive!

According to the study, A single art sale on SuperRare (which is like a digital art trading house) including the minting of the NFT and all subsequent transactions creates “a footprint of around 340 kWh, 211 KgCO2”

“This single NFT’s footprint is equivalent to a EU resident’s total electric power consumption for more than a month, with emissions equivalent to driving for 1000Km, or flying for 2 hours.”

So if you’re at all eco-concious, maybe it’s best to put a hold on your next big art purchase till the technology has proven itself to be a bit more planet friendly.

