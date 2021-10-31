The other end of the home is the open-plan living area, with high, cathedral-like ceilings and massive bi-fold doors on both sides to give a voluminous barn-like feel to the space. Spectacular floor-to-ceiling windows further open up the space and create the sense of a home that invites the outdoors in. This area includes an industrial-style stainless-steel kitchen, a secret scullery, and an adjacent dining area. The flooring is laminate, chosen because it is highly practical for coming and going off the land. The furniture and lighting are of Danish mid-century design and are on full display in the minimalist interior.

The exterior of the house is finished in a modern black and cedar. To make their colour decisions inside and out, Scott made good use of Landmark’s colour consultant. “It’s easy to run into trouble when it comes to colour, so the consultant was very helpful,” he says. “Also my partner is colour blind, so it was all up to me! The colour consultant had very good advice and gave great suggestions, right down to the tiles and flooring.”

Outside, the home has had extensive landscaping – 90% of the 4500 plants are native, with an emphasis on low plants so as not to block the exquisite 360° views. A concrete driveway was also added to connect the rural setting to the outside world.

Whatever the weather, it works

With that much glass, you might be wondering whether the house is chilly in winter. “We didn’t really consider that practical element when thinking of the aesthetic we wanted,” Scott admits. But thanks to the use of double-glazing and high-range insulation, as suggested by the team at Landmark during the build process, the house doesn’t sacrifice style for comfort. “It’s the warmest house in the world!” Scott laughs.

Due to the carefully thought-out design, the only heating in the entire home is a low-emissions Danish Bionic Fire. This doesn’t just work brilliantly but looks stunning too, taking centre stage in the central living space. “If it does get colder, we throw that on, and the whole house gets cosy in 15 minutes,” says Scott.

It’s not just in winter that the house excels. In summertime it’s cool and comfortable, too. Designer Wendy King says: “With so much glass it was really important to get plenty of cross ventilation. In summer we made sure they can open up the home in all directions (north and south) to get amazing cooling.” The house is perfect for a country where there are notoriously four seasons in one day … and ideal for a retirement property, because the lack of air conditioning and heating costs is designed to keep bills low.

This is a one-of-a-kind home and a once-in-a-lifetime dream come true.

