Most of us are well-acquainted with those quintessential signs of a good workout – you couldn’t hold a conversation mid-workout, you struggled through your last rep, you felt that post-workout bliss and you slept soundly through the night – most likely swathed in your super-breathable, sweat-wicking, body temperature-regulating gym outfit, the likes of which performance garment specialists, Under Armour, have, for the last 25 years, been relentlessly refining to help push athletes through their physical limits.

The team at Under Armour has got the marriage of motivation inspired by state-of-the-art fitness Armour solutions down to a fine art, and it is certainly a crucial piece of the puzzle when it comes to performance. Though on the subject of unlocking your full performance potential, the inescapable fact is that your body and mind are interconnected and forever influencing equally, each other’s state. Ask any professional athlete and they will most likely attest to 80 percent of their performance coming from their mindset and the remaining 20 percent relying on their technical and physical skills. With this mind-body connection front and centre, 2021 is the year that Under Armour is training their focus on coaching what’s Under the Armour, introducing the Focused Performer to the mental side of performance as a key aspect of reaching their full potential.

While most of us may not see our performance play out in the extreme and high-stakes environments of pro-athletes and Super Bowls, the mindset skills and practices essential to pursuing and revealing our potential and how we can train our minds to be at their very best are nevertheless principles and practices that are universal in application.

At the core of the Under The Armour campaign is the performance apparel purveyor’s mission to democratise mental strength in heightening awareness about why mental strength matters, how it can positively impact performance and understanding how it can be achieved with access to mental resilience resources usually reserved for pro-athletes. These essential mind-training tools are accessible via their UA Performance Academy, a specialised content hub where Focused Performers can strengthen their minds through proven mental strength exercises and techniques, tips and tools curated by Under Armour’s athletes alongside world-renowned high-performance and sport psychologist Dr. Michael Gervais.

Looking to up your game and realise your goals for the New Year? Well, the keys to understanding and enhancing that all-important mind-body connection to be your personal best can be checked out here: UA Performance Academy

