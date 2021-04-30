Live Longer and Healthy Lives with the help of SRW and Science

When you read, hear or come across the word ‘aging‘, what comes to mind?

Wrinkles.

Gray hair.

Backaches.

Retirement.

Maybe wisdom?

All valid thoughts. However, given that aging is the single biggest risk factor for developing diseases such as heart disease, cancer, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s just to name a few, our thoughts on growing old must wander beyond all that’s skin-deep.

Greg Macpherson – pharmacist, entrepreneur, and author of Harnessing the Nine Hallmarks of Ageing – to live your healthiest life, and his life’s work is dedicated to addressing exactly this. Macpherson’s mission to slow the aging process at a cellular level has led to the birth of SRW (Science Research Wellness) Laboratories and the launch of their Nutraceuticals Brand, starting with the World’s First Anti-Ageing Supplements Based on the Hallmarks of Ageing. SRW’s body of work endeavors to help millions of people delay the onset of diseases associated with advanced aging. This is highly important and relevant to our nation as, like most of the developed world, New Zealand has an aging population. By 2036, it’s projected that around one in 4.5 New Zealanders will be aged 65-plus. In addition to this, United Nations projections indicate that by 2050 there will be more people over 60 than between 10 and 24, hence why this product offering could not come at a better time.

Although old age brings a prevalence of related health issues and diseases, Macpherson wants SRW to be part of the solution, by changing the way we approach aging and by investing in our health throughout our lives, as is happening in the US and Asia. The pioneering ways and approach of SRW, as evidenced in their upcoming Cel Range are based on the science of The Nine Hallmarks of Ageing, a first in New Zealand, and the first company in the world to do this in capsule form. SRW will introduce three core products – Cel1, Cel2, and Cel3 – which consider our life stage, and the changing structure and function of our cells as we age, to make appropriate supplement recommendations.

Cel1 supports healthy DNA structure and function, including telomere health. It is recommended for those with a biological age of 30+, or earlier if you are experiencing sub-optimal sleep, high stress, lack of exercise, high pollution, or UV exposure.

Cel2 supports healthy energy levels and normal cellular repair processes. It is recommended for those with a biological age of 40+, or earlier if you experience low energy.

Cel3 supports the maintenance of normal protein structures, nutrient response, and cellular housekeeping processes (autophagy). It is recommended for those with a biological age of 50+, or earlier if you are looking to kick off a preventative, healthy-aging strategy.

To ensure the science behind each product is sound, SRW partnered up with ingredients specialists, as well as experts in the field of aging to create an advisory board and ‘product scientists’, who are consulted in the formulation process. And to get optimal results, SRW commits to taking a holistic approach to aging through tailored lifestyle advice to accompany their product range.

“The pace of aging research is accelerating exponentially, and every week brings fresh discoveries and a greater understanding of how and why we age. By keeping abreast of these changes and working with experts in the field, we hope to consistently create products that will support people to live longer, healthy lives, free from the chronic disease of aging,” Macpherson says. The information and technology used have not been available to the public until now. SRW is bringing science that has been out of reach or affordability to the public, aiming first at the New Zealand, USA, and Asia 30+ markets.

SRW Laboratories will launch with the Cel Range featuring three core products, Cel1, Cel2, and Cel3, with RRP $179, $235 and $185 respectively.

For more info, visit srw.co

You’ll also like: