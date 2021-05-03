The precise intentional art of flat pattern laying a garment design to maximise fabric usage and minimise pre-consumer waste in the fashion supply chain is the driving force behind the whimsical, eye-catching silhouettes of besties and business partners Lavinia ‘Ilolahia and Talia Soloa’s namesake clothing range, Layplan.

Since the clothing line’s debut in 2013, the creative duo, whose eye-catching pieces “observe and celebrate loveliness and boldness” have steadily garnered a loyal following on social media, which began with friends and family requesting their unique pieces.

In designing first and foremost for themselves, they have always designed for real women with “real bodies, real lives and real stories”, encouraging integrity and the importance of self-worth among young women. And through customisation, underscored bythe belief in the difference that unique and vibrant designs can make to how you feel and move through this world, and a celebration of inclusivity in showcasing their designs on a range of body types, an uncompromising dedication to democratising their clothing range shines through.

The talented pair’s generously-draped statement creations, flaunting floor-sweeping hems and an abundance of romantic-dramatic sleeves, are doing the talking for a growing fanbase of New Zealand women but it is also the statement intent behind their designs that is no doubt a huge part of the attraction. Of their design process, Lavinia and Talia affirm, “Considering design this way has informed the way Layplan has operated from the beginning. It’s about being intentional for us.”

layplanstudio.com

