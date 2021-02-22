It is not surprising Under Armour remains ever ahead of the curve when it comes to solving practically all the needs of runners, the performance running footwear team at Under Armour being described by Vice President and General Manager of Run, Josh Rattet as “maniacally focused on making the best products, and solving problems that runners face.”

The fruits of that laser focus saw the launch of the proprietary UA HOVR cushioning across all of Under Armour’s performance running shoes in 2018 with the ultimate aim of garnering energy return with every foot strike to propel the runner forward. This all began when Under Armour identified a key formula that determined an individual’s unique cadence (or steps per minute) target range based on personal attributes such as height, weight and running pace, which challenged the long-held belief in running circles of a universal target cadence.

Not one to rest on their laurels, Under Armour promptly followed this up with the ability for runners to seamlessly connect their shoes to the UA MapMyRun app, opening up the floodgates for runners to access a wide array of performance data including distance, pace and splits, as well as an unprecedented level of deep running form data including the all-important cadence and stride length.

Last year, the state-of-the-art system grew even smarter with runners gaining access to personalised real-time Form Coaching feedback delivered audibly during runs to unlock their ideal running form including access to custom post-run tips to improve workouts and push personal goals. And the margins for improvement courtesy of this virtual coaching have been impressive; if the data of nearly 87,000 anonymous Form Coaching users on MapMyRun is anything to go by, those who engaged the digital coach ran seven percent faster and three percent farther than the average for all runners using the app.

The latest iterations of the HOVR run sneaker suite are just a further testament to Under Armour’s maniacal designs to make you run better, faster and with as little effort as possible:

HOVR Machina 2

This speed demon, the original version of which debuted in January 2020, marries the speed of a racing shoe with the comfort of a long-distance trainer, boasting a high-ventilation mesh fabric for improved breathability and reduced weight, as well as an slimmer tongue construction that retains less moisture.

HOVR Infinite 3

The ultra-performance backbone of the UA HOVR run footwear suite specialising in distance training, the HOVR Infinite 3 is built to provide goal-oriented runners with “a consistent feel through an infinite number of miles.” Equipped with a brand new midsole with 30 percent more HOVR cushioning, as well as minimised internal layers for a lighter feel, this high-performance solution is all about a more enhanced, energised ride.

HOVR Sonic 4

For no-fuss runners who wish for something effortless to throw on their feet without distraction, the UA HOVR Sonic offers the perfect blend of cushioning and responsiveness, combined with a high-ventilation mesh fabric for improved breathability plus fewer internal layers for a lighter feel.

The new Under Armour HOVR sneaker suite is available now from the Under Armour stores in Westfield Newmarket & Sylvia Park.

