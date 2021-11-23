I’m sure if you open anyone’s cleaning cupboard, you’ll be greeted with a mess of mops, brooms and an assortment of buckets, fighting each other for space in their compact cubby hole. Pick one cleaning tool out and you’ll spend 10 minutes trying stop the rest from spilling out with it.

Make cleaning sessions less of a hassle thanks to the LG A9T Ultra All-In-One Tower Handstick Vacuum Cleaner. Consolidating all your floor cleaning tools into just one, the vacuum cleaner comes equipped with reliable nozzles such as Power Drive Mop, Slim Hard Floor, Crevice Tool, and more. It also incorporates Smart Inverter Motor with three power modes: Normal, Power, and Turbo. It comes with what LG refers to as a Axial Turbo Cyclone, which separates dirt and dust to provide long-lasting suction.

Plus, it features the convenient All-In-One Tower, which allows automated dustbin emptying, accessory storage, and charging stations. This utilises the LG KOMPRESSOR system that gives 2.5 times more capacity than a system that doesn’t compact everything down. The charging station on the tower makes refueling it an absolute breeze and keeps the vacuum cleaner tucked away nicely without risk of it falling out of the cupboard whenever you open it.

Visit Harvey Norman to get your hands on the LG A9T Ultra All-In-One Tower Handstick Vacuum Cleaner now.

Check out TheRelease.co.nz