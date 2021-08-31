The Secret To The Perfect Father’s Day Gift

Father’s Day. It seems like an innocuous enough celebration; one day a year put aside to celebrate Dad for serving as the principal male role model in your life – well, alongside Regé-Jean Page and Chris Hemsworth anyway.

The price of entry? Nothing more than making him breakfast in bed if you share the same roof – or a small gift of some description if he has inspired you (one way or another!) to strike out on your own.

Yet, it is in the latter option that a certain fish hook lies; whatever gift you give your dad will expose the relationship you share. Which is great and easy if you two are good mates – but if you’re not, then it can be – awkward! Especially if you don’t know your dad that well, because he plays his cards close to his chest, is never around or even – just putting it out there! – you have only ever been interested in talking about yourself with him.

Of course, you can always go the safe and boring route on Father’s Day, by giving him socks, cologne, cheap plastic power tools or the ultimate in low-risk gift management; by offering him some form of pre-paid voucher he can redeem later from a range of participating retailers.

But if ‘safe and boring’ just doesn’t cut it with your personality, then read on because this is a totally sick trick of a Father’s Day gift that will blow him – and possibly pretty much everybody you know – away with how insightful you are about your dad. Even if you’re not!

Choosing a whisky Dad’s guaranteed to like

There are a bunch of things in life that are inherently cool like; Chanel, cocktails and tatts that every generation has always got off on. Whisky definitely falls into that category – I mean when was the last time you saw a heroine or hero knocking back a kombucha in an old movie or TV show?

So whisky is always a good bet for a gift – even if Dad doesn’t drink, as you can always pass it off as a collectible as whisky not only tastes better with age – it also develops in value too. But it would be so much better if you gave Dad a bottle that he actually would drink. The problem is, there are so many brands, styles and types of whisky out there, how do you know for sure which one Dad would like?

The answer is staring you right in the face. Literally! Just go to Dad’s bar and take careful note of what he already has – it doesn’t matter if it’s gin, vodka, rum or something really random like Tahitian pineapple liqueur, Brazilian rum or apple pie flavoured moonshine. Just make sure he’s actually drunk some of it and it wasn’t just a spur-of-the-moment purchase at an airport duty free store or a would-be present he never got around to gift wrapping. Because such items might skew the results.

Then give the fine folks at Whisky Galore a call and they’ll be able to deduce from the brands of booze your Dad already has what kind of a whisky he is likely to enjoy. And, because they’ve got a wall-to-wall selection of every kind of whisky you can possibly imagine on hand, they’re pretty much guaranteed to have the right whisky for whatever combination of bottles your Dad has in his liquor cabinet. Ready to go.

To give you an example, here are a few the experts at Whisky Galore have already picked out:

Old Pulteney 12 Year Old

Wholly matured in air dried mostly second fill American oak ex-bourbon casks.

Rich and vibrant, this whisky features soft citrus paired with dark caramel and creamy vanilla with a fresh briny finish.

Perfect if Dad drinks:

Amaretto, dry to medium Rieslings, lighter aperitifs or honey-based whisky liqueurs. Food wise, this will be Dad’s bag if he goes for the sweet/salty riff of salt water taffy, salted liquorice and the like.

Grab a bottle from Whisky Galore now for $76

Tamdhu 12 Year Old

100% matured in first fill and refill American and European oak Oloroso sherry casks.

A complex and rich single malt whisky with flavours of cinnamon, dried fruit, banana and classic sherry oak depth with natural colour.

Perfect if Dad drinks:

Sweeter sherries (especially Pedro Ximénez), port or richer red wines. Food wise, this will be great if Dad likes butterscotch and/or Christmas cake and pudding.

Grab a bottle from Whisky Galore now for $88.80

Benromach 15 Year Old

Only ever matured in the highest quality oak casks, this fifteen year old boasts aromas of sweet toffee leading to undertones of cracked black pepper and peat smoke.

Creamy and sweet with a taste of ripe apples and an undertone of charred oak. Dark chocolate develops and leads to toasted oats and orange peel with a creamy finish with lingering smoke and dried fruit.

Perfect if Dad drinks:

Any well-rounded red wine with earthy qualities. Food wise, this will be great for dads who are fans of a charcuterie as it pairs with everything from dried fruit to cheese to smoked fish or meat.

Grab a bottle from Whisky Galore now for $135

Glenrothes 18 Year Old

Matured entirely in sherry seasoned oak casks and 100% natural in colour, this collection introduces a multi-dimensional flavour experience, uniquely shaped by the casks in which the spirit is nurtured and matured.

A complex and well rounded expression of orange oil, vanilla pods, pear and almonds. Sweet to the taste with a finish that’s spicy and slightly peppery. Perfect for after dinner or to compliment fine chocolate and artisan cheese.

Perfect if Dad drinks:

Any old red wine that isn’t tannic. Food wise, this is ideal for dads who like dark chocolate desserts with a bitter edge and/or blue cheese.

Grab a bottle from Whisky Galore now for $193