World of Wearableart: The Art of the WOW Factor

While our conception of normalcy might have been shaken to the core over the last year or so and heightened our need for escapism, it has certainly not muted the ability of fashion to inspire and evolve. Fortunately for us, the ultimate in escapist joy from this ever-dynamic realm can be appreciated right at our very doorstep in Wellington with the return of World of WearableArt.

From 30 September to 17 October at TSB Arena, the culmination of over 30 years of embracing the worlds of art, design, fashion and costume, presented in a spectacular theatrical performance filled with dancers, aerialists, musicians and performers, will converge on the capital. Attracting cutting-edge talent from international designers, students and first-time entrants alike from over 40 countries each year, the internationally renowned design competition, which draws an audience of around 60,000, is New Zealand’s largest theatrical production.

This year, the incredible works of wearable art will come to life on stage courtesy of a journey through a world inspired by the Elizabethan Era. Five mesmerising worlds will make up the WOW Show, comprising a Monochromatic World and the human body celebrated as an architectural canvas in the Architecture Section, alongside the three annual sections in Avant-garde, Aotearoa and Open. Refreshingly, each world offers entrants the ultimate opportunity to be innovative and original to the extreme, and unbound by the constraints of commercialism.

Not only is World of WearableArt the ultimate creative platform for designers the world over to push the boundaries of wearable art and design, their creations are given the once-over by an equally impressive line-up of both local and international judges. Led by WOW Founder and Resident Judge, Dame Suzie Moncrieff, this year she is in fine company with acclaimed New Zealand sculptor, Jeff Thomson and co-founder of iconic fashion brand, Zambesi, Elisabeth Findlay forming the main judging panel. This year’s show also welcomes special guest judges, Swedish-born fashion activist and celebrity stylist, B Akerlund as The Residency Experience Award Judge, co-founder, CEO and Creative Director of Weta Workshop, Sir Richard Taylor for the Weta Workshop Emerging Designer Award, and Academy Award-winning Costume Designer, Alexandra Byrne to judge the Overall Winner of the International Design Award.

In the case that you might wish to hold onto the multi-sensory experience of this not-to-missed show, World of WearableArt is offering a unique take-home piece of the magic in their 2021 WOW Souvenir Programme complete with imagery and further information about each of the entries and the full collection of finalist garments, as well as a taste of the behind-the-scenes journey before the doors open with insights from the 2021 Creative Team. This keepsake memento can be secured upon booking your tickets or will be automatically included with the purchase of Platinum Seat tickets.

With dreams of far-flung destinations on hold, you will be hard-pressed to find the opportunity to escape to another world as grand as this and lose yourself. With the only limit being imagination, Dame Suzie Moncrieff could not have put it better about the intent of her iconic extravaganza: “WOW rewards the curious, the courageous and those who are passionate enough to stand in the face of self-doubt and embrace creativity no matter the cost.”

Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit worldofwearableart.com

Top image: Banshee of the Bike Lane by Grace DuVal, United States 2019