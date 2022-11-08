When I started Tailor Skincare, I had all of the enthusiasm with none of the experience. Here are my top 10 learnings that no one told me when I started in business.

1. You’ll want to quit

There will be times which feel like you’re working 24/7 and making zero progress. Your passion will wane and it’ll take sheer grit and determination to keep going. Then all of a sudden, something will click and you’ll be back in flow. Working on your business will become fun again and you’ll be getting the results that warrant all of the hard work you’re putting in. But then comes the next growth stage and you’re back to the grind, without payoff for a time. Business is cyclical like this especially when you’re chasing growth. If the mission is worth it, don’t quit when you want to quit the most! Because going out on a high note is the best (most lucrative) way to exit.

2. It’s not what you know, it’s who you know!

The two largest retailers we launched into were because I’d bumped into key contacts at events. We launched into Farmers because we won an award and the buyer was in the room that night. Before Farmers, Healthpost took a chance on our fledgling brand (even before we had barcodes) because I’d met the ecommerce manager at a conference. It’s not what you know, it’s who. Networking gets things done! Similarly, isolation can be a real pain point for solo founders, networks give you the support to share war stories and celebrate success.

3. Hire people better than you

Hire people who are better than you at the things you don’t really want to do. Map out your strengths and identify your weaknesses. Then build systems, which allow you to move towards these passions and hire for the capacity gaps. Hiring people who are good at the things you’re not will help you build a bigger and better business. Hiring people who are better than you will make your life easier and this is the ultimate sign that you’ve hired the right people.

4. Timing is critical

You might be too early or too late and this can make all of the difference to the success of your brand. When I launched Tailor, the timing was perfect to grow a community on Facebook and Instagram. I would post and 100 percent of my followers would see it for free. Engagement rates were at an all time high and any paid advertising had a ROAS, which was through the roof. It was the sweet time of an emerging sales channel. Now, gaining traction on these channels is a steep and expensive climb for new brands entering into competitive markets such as skincare. But there are always new emerging platforms. Along with emerging sales channels are emerging consumer needs. Timing your market entry to be just ahead of peak consumer demand is critical.

5. There’s no such thing as a four-hour work week – business is non-stop

Yes, you will get the flexibility to make your own hours. Yoga in the middle of the day, sure thing. But know that business never sleeps and the amount of smart hours you put into your business will pay off in the long run. By smart hours, I mean strategic well-planned work. Not just haphazardly working to tick up the hours. Systemise your business and work smarter, not harder. So you can gain more flexibility in your day. Be very intentional when you sit down to work, have a plan of what you need to achieve and don’t multitask if you can avoid it. Do one thing at a time.

6. Ideas aren’t worth much, execution is everything

The number of times I hear, “Oh I thought of doing that three years ago and now look at the success of this company”. My thoughts… “Yeah but you didn’t do it”. You cannot reap the rewards if you don’t do the work. Yes, every business starts with a good idea, but it’s worth nothing until you front up and do the work. So get going, or your idea will be scooped up by someone else who’s prepared to do the hard yards.

7. Friends and family are not real customers

In the beginning your sales will spike, because your friends and family want to support you. Your early success is not because you’ve built a great brand. It’s because you are loved and those people want to support you. The next challenge and stage of growth is to find those truly genuine customers. It takes hard work and time to build this base.

8. You’ll need to reinvest

I hear small business owners say this to me all the time: “Oh this first production run won’t make any money”. Like as if they think their second one will!?! NO! You’ll need to reinvest all of the profits back into the business for at least a year, most likely two or three before you can take some profit out of the company. You may even need more money than the profit gained from the sales of each production run. Reinvesting is key, as a rule of thumb, make sure the COGS on one unit can pay for at least 2 new products to be made. This way you can scale production and still have some cash for marketing.

9. No one ever regrets spending time with their family

When all is said and done, did you make time for the ones you love along the way? Yes, it’s important to build a successful business. But it’s more important to surround yourself with family and friends who fill your cup. Taking time away from the business to fill your cup means you’ll be in a better position to give back to the business, work more efficiently, succeed in the long term and share this success with your loved ones. Be sure to prioritise time with your people because business has a way of stealing every waking moment, if you let it. Looking back, I’ve never heard anyone ever say they regret spending all that quality time with their family.

10. Everyone will give you their 10 cents

Every man and his dog will want to give you their business advice. I was constantly asked, “Why don’t you sell on Amazon?”, “I heard China is a good market, why don’t you launch there?”, “Have you thought about skincare for men?”. All of these ideas have merit, but it’s up to you where you put your focus. Energy flows where focus goes, and if your focus is all over the shop, then you’re not going to get anywhere fast. Take advice with a grain of salt and keep focused on your strategic growth mission.

Looking for strategic business advice, reach out to me on [email protected] for a 30 minute consultation.