Sophie Pascoe is a veritable powerhouse in and out of the pool. She has more gold medals than I have failed relationships. She was just 15 when she took home three golds and a silver at the Beijing Paralympics and that was just the start. Her medal case has had to be renovated to fit her 9 Paralympic gold medals and 16 World Championship Medals. M2woman was honoured to name her Woman of the Year in 2012 and since then she has been named Para Athlete of the Decade at this year’s Halberg Awards. She’s an inspiration to everyone and proof that New Zealand sportswomen can absolutely dominate the world.

Her personality and work ethic have also earned her a position among the diverse group of athletes in the Under Armour brand. She’s joining an all-star cast with heavy hitting locals like Lisa Carrington (who’s interview you should definitely check out), TJ Perenara, Tom Abercrombie & Nico Porteous. Internationally Under Armour’s ranks are filled with names like Michael Phelps, Tom Brady and Stephen Curry.

This news comes just as Under Armour is launching its first women’s campaign, which highlights the strength, courage & resilience that women have overcome to achieve success. To bag 9 gold medals is surely a perfect example of this. After a year where we experienced some of the biggest losses – financially and athletically – now is the time to double-down on empowering women and inspiring the next generation of talent. Training together creates a community to achieve more. It’s not superhuman – it’s simply hard work and determination

In the leadup to her fourth Paralympics at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games, expect to see Pascoe sporting plenty of Under Armour training apparel and footwear.

Her campaign with Under Armour kicks off on the 6th of April in partnership with Rebel Sport.

