Mums are the real MPV’s. Selfless, generous, gracious, fun, kind, and loving to the core – they truly deserve all the awards for everything that they are and everything that they do.

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, the dilemma is this: How do you spoil your most favourite person on this special day, and if you’re thinking of giving them a gift, is there a perfect gift out there for the best human alive? As far as gifts go, we suppose the best deserves only the best, right? And why just spoil your Mum once, when you can give her the gift that keeps on giving. Our top pick in this instance is Savar‘s Premium Natural Skin Care and Haircare products. To make the gifting process a bit more special for you, M2woman have teamed up with Savar to spoil your mum for Mother’s Day with an awesome prize pack worth nearly $500!

Savar is proudly made in New Zealand using the latest technology and science to transform natural, plant-based ingredients into luxurious products – each with unique qualities to provide the best results for your skin type. Savar is packed with non-toxic ingredients and super effective good-for-your-skin naturals. Every product is formulated with utmost care and zero compromises. Now, does this seem like an excellent choice for a present? We think so.

We’re giving away two Savar prize packs valued at nearly $500. To enter, fill out the form below.

Each pack includes:

Rosehip Ultra Brightening Serum

Brighten, hydrate and tighten with this natural, concentrated oil-free, age-defying facial serum, lovingly crafted with some of nature’s best, including rosehip, blackcurrant, lemon fruit and bearberry. This wonder product soothes most skin irritations and it’s all-natural formulation is set to leave your skin wonderfully smooth, healthy and glowing.

Rosehip Miracle Moisture Essence

Formulated for all skin types including sensitive skin, this premium plant-based moisture essence rich with anti-aging antioxidants will assist in plumping out fine lines, is great for breakouts and perfect for under makeup.

Essential Hydration Light Day Moisturiser

This day moisturiser is designed to hydrate, control shine, restore balance and protect your skin. It’s light, non-greasy, fast-absorbing that will leave your skin feeling fresh, clean, healthy, and refined.

Antioxidant Night Cream

Luxurious and beautifully fragranced, this overnight natural moisturiser is wonderfully rich in age-defying antioxidants will work hard while you’re sleeping and it’s especially beneficial for sensitive skin, mature and dry skin.

Essential Cleansing Lotion

Formulated to instantly remove all types of makeup from your eyes, face, and lips. This gentle, non-drying, plant-based cream cleanser leaves the skin wonderfully cleansed, soft, and hydrated, ideal for those with dry and/or sensitive skin.

Instant Boost Multi Toner

This heavenly fragranced and plant-based toner, which is also great for breakouts, is set to brighten and hydrate your skin, as well as reduce shine and refine pores.

Luxury Face Wash

This biodegradable, plant-based, non-drying and soap-free face wash is lovingly formulated to gently remove makeup and impurities, minimise breakouts and leave your skin feeling cleansed, soft and revitalised.

Wonder Lift Eye Cream

This ultra-nourishing eye cream is enriched with premium age-defying extracts and oils to help minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Two winners will be selected via a randomised draw. Competition closes Thursday 6 May 2021 at 3 pm. Terms & conditions apply.

WIN WITH SAVAR

You’ll also like: