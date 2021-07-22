See Inside the Beautiful Mansion that Inspired Cluedo & Hosted the Stars

It’s not often we get the chance to be nosy neighbours and poke our heads into the homes that inspired some of the most iconic board-game entertainment of our time. In fairness the Snakes & Ladders house is a nightmare. That place needs to get shut down. On the other hand the old Tudor Mansion that inspired Cluedo looks the coziest place in existence. Owning it isn’t even an impossibility, it’s currently being listed for £1 Million, which is about two houses in New Zealand dollars.

Prior to being considered a mansion it was formerly the Tudor Close Hotel, situated in Rottingdean, Brighton. According to the agent the Hotel was a popular getaway for the likes of Cary Grant and Bette Davis. The Inventors of Cluedo (known as Clue in less civilized countries) Anthony and Elva Pratt, originally called their game “Murder at Tudor Close!” But I guess that gave too much negative attention to the quaint establishment.

The couple used to host murder-mystery parties at the hotel. Prior to it being a Hotel it served life as a farm, and in the 1950s it was converted into a private residential address. These days it’s history has designated it as a Grade II place of historical importance to the country.

On the inside this unassuming home sprawls with five bedrooms, an oak staircase, a bar, and two fireplaces. As of yet no complimentary bodies or candlesticks are anywhere inside the home. Actually I lie, I think I can see a couple candlesticks in the photos. Excitingly it even contains a secret passage that connects the kitchen to the bar. Other iconic locations in the 3,000 square foot residence include the billiards room and ballroom.

All joking aside, it’s a beautiful home and I’m jealous of whoever is fortunate enough to become it’s proud new owner.