This classic, stunningly fresh and flavoursome salad is hugely popular for good reason. It’s stunning served next to a protein as a simple meal, or proudly proffered as a bring-along for a potluck dinner or part of a summery barbecue spread. Or you can make it as part of a more opulent Middle Eastern feast (alongside crispy falafel, chermoula and fresh pita, which are all recipes in this book). I’ve used pearl (Israeli) couscous as the base here because I love the texture, but regular couscous works, as does cooked quinoa for gluten-free. Or you can use cooked or soaked bulgur wheat (which is the most traditional grain to use).

Serves 6 as a side

PREP 40 minutes

COOK 15 minutes

Ingredients

400g (14 oz) pearl couscous

1 tbsp vegetable stock powder

½ cup roughly chopped pistachios

or pumpkin or sunflower seeds

3 tomatoes, cut into 1cm (½ in) dice

1 small cucumber (170g / 5¾ oz), cut into 1cm (½ in) dice

1 bunch spring onions, finely sliced on an angle

2 cups loosely packed finely chopped fresh parsley

1 cup loosely packed finely chopped fresh mint

2 tsp sumac (optional)

zest of 1 lemon

1 tsp salt

1 tsp fine black pepper

VINAIGRETTE

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup lemon juice

1 tbsp maple syrup

1½ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp salt

1 clove garlic, crushed

TO SERVE (OPTIONAL)

½ cup pomegranate seeds (arils)

1 preserved lemon, flesh discarded, rind finely diced

extra sumac

How To

Cook the couscous according to the packet directions, adding the stock powder to the water. Drain, toss with a little olive oil and set aside. Allow to cool fully before making the salad.

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F) regular bake. Place the nuts or seeds on a small tray and roast for about 6 minutes, until slightly golden and fragrant.

Give them a stir partway through if you like.

Toss the tomatoes and cucumber in a bowl with 1 tsp salt and leave to sit for at least 10 minutes. Drain off and discard the liquid.

To make the vinaigrette, place the ingredients in a bowl or jug and whisk to combine.

To assemble the salad, place the cooled couscous in a large serving bowl.

Add the drained tomato and cucumber, spring onions, herbs, sumac (if using), lemon zest, salt and pepper. Add the vinaigrette and toss to combine.

If you like, the tabbouleh can be served immediately — but it gets tastier if you let it rest for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavours to come together.

Serve sprinkled with the chopped nuts or seeds and topped with your choice of the pomegranate seeds, preserved lemon and/or extra sumac.

TIPS & SWAPS

• For another gluten-free option in place of the couscous, you could pulse half a medium cauliflower in a food processor to make ‘rice’. No need to cook it.

• You can use halved cherry tomatoes instead of the regular tomatoes if you have them.

Extracted from Tasty by Chelsea Winter.

Photography © Tamara West. RRP$55.00.

Published by Allen & Unwin NZ.