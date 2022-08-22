You’re a one-human band and the day-to-day operations of your small empire are becoming too much to manage. You know you need a second set of hands but need help with the who, what, when, where and how to hire? Here are my top 10 tips for hiring in the New Zealand market.

Why hire?

You can’t do it all and don’t even try, because you’ll end up making mistakes and won’t be productive! We know you’re the star of the show and it’s your brain child that’s growing into something bigger than before – which makes it critical to give yourself the capacity to “work on the business rather than in the business”. That said, don’t get too big for your boots and never underestimate your capacity to dive in and do the work. You should always be leading by example and at the same time, saving some of your capacity to keep the business growing and moving forward in line with strategic directives.

Who should I hire first?

Start by mapping out your business processes and creating a “user manual” of tasks that occur frequently. This way, you can hire someone who can hit the ground running or if they’re that good, they’ll write the manual for you! Secondly and importantly, figure out your strengths and weaknesses; then recruit for someone who has your weaknesses as strengths.

What to include in an IEA?

An Individual Employment Agreement or IEA is critical to protect you and your employee. It also gives both of you a clear understanding of each other’s role and what happens if an issue were to arise. Start with Employment NZ’s agreement builder, to ensure you include all of the important stuff like sick leave, holidays, redundancies, dispute resolution, etc. Another critical component of your IEA is the Job Description…

How to write a good JD

Be definitive, not vague and outline the role you need today, not for the future. If you need to update down the line, this is great as it hopefully means your business is growing and changing as it should. Don’t include items that are not relevant to the immediate role because this can cause confusion as to what success in the role means. Having a defined JD also allows you to celebrate career progression with staff. It also gives you the flexibility to restructure the role by adding new responsibilities or removing current ones. Check out Employment NZ for more helpful tips on writing JDs.

Contractor vs employee?

Now that you have a Job Description mapped out, you need to make the decision as to whether this role is better suited to an employee, and if this employee is full-time, part-time or casual. Or whether this type of role is better suited to a contractor or agency. In my experience, contractors are wonderful for project work with clear and measurable deliverables in place. Contractors are also a wonderful way to bring high-level skills and experience into your business, which you otherwise may not be able to afford or need in a full-time capacity. Accountants, legal assistance and strategic direction are great fits for contractors at the early stage in your hiring journey. When hiring an employee, be realistic with regards to what your business needs and what it can actually afford. It may be that you start with a casual or part-time employee to assist with admin, filling orders, etc.

When it comes to marketing, there are pros and cons to hiring a contractor versus an employee. Contractors and agencies come with a wealth of experience but they may not intimately understand your customer or have the passion that an employee may have. With a contractor or agency, you will have a defined scope of work and deviations from the scope can end up being costly as you add more and more services to their offering. An employee might not have all of the experience and capacity of an agency, but they can adapt to the changing needs of the business and grow with the business too. You can also split this role into more than just marketing tasks, i.e. marketing and administrative assistant, but be very clear as to the hours split between each element of the role with time management being critical here. Personally, I used both at different times with Tailor Skincare.

Outsource

Depending on the age and stage of your business, there will be key functions, which make financial sense to outsource. In the beginning, we did everything in-house but as Tailor grew, I focused on outsourcing key business activities and running a lean team in-house. Depending on the age and stage of your business, it might make sense to outsource at one time then bring back in-house at a later date – do the math and a SWOT to guide your decision. Two key business functions we outsourced were manufacturing and logistics. In the beginning, we made all of our products in-house. We then hit a ceiling and to achieve the next level of growth, we needed larger manufacturing capabilities. We either had to invest heavily in our own manufacturing equipment (circa $2.5 million plus overheads) or contract this service out to a company who made other skincare products. We chose the latter and worked with this trusted partner to successfully scale production, launch new products and grow the business.

Recruitment tips and traps

Hiring staff is one of the biggest investments a business will make. Never underestimate hiring for attitude. It’s important to have key skills and depending on the role, skills can be taught on the job, but attitude is something harder to instill. I’ll lean towards someone who may not have all of the essential skills on day one, but is willing to learn, has the capacity to upskill and has a great attitude about the work.

One of the questions I like to ask, which throws some people off is “What’s your biggest fuck up?” This is very telling as we all make mistakes. It’s those who are willing to be honest and upfront about their mistakes and explain how they learnt from them who are worth their weight. If someone struggles to answer this question, there’s potential for a lack of ownership when mistakes are made.

You’ll also have to do a little admin with the IRD by registering as an employer. Here’s a page, which dives into the details. To avoid the admin of filing payroll reports, choose a good payroll system. I recommend Xero payroll because it’s fully integrated with Xero’s accounting system, making it a one-stop shop.

People management 101

Let your people make mistakes and support them through the process to avoid them happening again. Invest in your team – it’s not enough to hire someone and call it a day. As your business grows, your staff will grow with it. It’s imperative to allocate profits for pay rises, upskilling and regular team-building activities. Make your workplace a fun environment where everyone enjoys the day-to-day and feels like their time is being rewarded with career progression. You don’t want anyone looking elsewhere because they’ve hit a ceiling within your organisation. As a general rule, it’s more expensive to replace a team member with someone new than to keep them happy within your business. As a bare minimum, increase their salary by five to 15 percent per annum – make sure increases are above inflation and conditional on KPI achievement. Set KPIs together, which are measurable and reflective of their job descriptions and schedule regular check-ins to ensure you’re working towards a common goal that’s still relevant to business growth.

What if I made a bad hire?

I’d consider including a 90-day trial period clause to protect your small empire. One of my hiring blunders was when a new staff member said, “I’m just not used to doing the ‘doing’”. At that time, I needed someone who could be a strategic thinker, while also operating in the trenches executing strategy. Beware of strategic thinkers whose skills may not translate to the tools. Remember, the importance of a good employee contract and if your business is under 19 people, there’s an option to include a 90-day trial period. Making well-considered team structure and hiring decisions will fill your business with rockstars and propel it to the next level.

Top sites and SAAS to know about

As mentioned above, Employment NZ has a wealth of information. Treat this as your go-to when it comes to your employment contracts and employee management.

Be sure to register with IRD as an employer.

Use a payroll system to avoid the admin of monthly filing. I like Xero Payroll .

For project and task management, I recommend ASANA – this SAAS is free to start out with. I found moving to the paid version helpful when planning out projects and managing task dependencies.

Customer service can become a big task in itself. Reamaze can help you integrate your inboxes across Facebook, email and Instagram, and streamline comms with templates and FAQs. This will save you time and help your customer service rep do more with their time.

If you’d like to ask me any questions or are looking for launch strategy support, drop me a line on: [email protected]