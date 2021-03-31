We all know the importance of lip care. Regular use of lip balm can help with dry and cracked lips, leaving them looking smooth and healthy. However, after-care is only solving half the problem and finding a lip balm that prevents cracked lips in the first place is key for the best looking lips. Protecting your lips to begin with, with a hydrating and nourishing lip balm, that also contains a high level of SPF to protect from harmful rays, is one of the best ways to ensure your pout stays perfect.

Enter New Zealand’s top selling lip balm, the Blistex Lip Conditioner, which not only cares for dry lips but helps to stop the problem from happening in the first place. With Cocoa Butter, Vitamin E and SPF30, Blistex Lip Conditioner re-hydrates, relieves dry lips and protects them from harmful UVA and UVB rays. The go-to lip balm of makeup artists, models and beauty editors, the Blistex Lip Conditioner has also been awarded the ‘Best Lip Balm’ by Beauty Heaven in the Best in Beauty Awards 2020. Available in a pot and a stick, this moisture-rich long-lasting, mineral oil-free formula will keep you smiling right through the upcoming cooler months.

Available from supermarkets and pharmacies nationwide.

