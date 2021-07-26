Princess Diana’s Niece Just Had An Italian Wedding & Her Dress Is Incredible

Over the weekend, Lady Kitty Spencer had her dream wedding in Italy as she married fashion billionaire tycoon Michael Lewis at the Villa Aldobrandini in Rome. The couple have been doing billionaire things together since 2019.

As an ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana, Lady Spencer was fitted with several dresses for the big day including a classic Victorian-inspired lace bridal gown, complete with a train fit for a princess. It came with a high neck, long sleeves with puffed shoulders and a cinched waist, which strikes the perfect balance between refined and endearing. It’s a timeless silhouette. Of course the look wouldn’t be complete without a cathedral-length veil. She let the gown do the talking by keeping her hair tied back in a low bun.

She was walked down the aisle by her brothers Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp and Samuel Aitken.

After the ceremony, she slipped into something a little more comfortable, a silk gown hand painted with flowers. She ended the night in an embroidered cocktail dress with silver and golden beads.

First official glimpse of a happy couple!!! pic.twitter.com/IgbCrpjSlp — Rodrigo (@The_QVDS) July 25, 2021

Lewis was happy to let his bride shine by keeping it simple in a white suit with black suede loafers.

The evening’s entertainment was all Italian inspired with music, food and a lightshow displayed on the side of the 500 year old Villa. The Villa Aldobrandini was originally a gift by Pope Clement VIII to his nephew in 1598, 48 years after its initial construction. It’s the perfect wedding location with its wooded surroundings offering privacy for its guests but also sweeping views of Rome.

American bombings during World War II ruined its garden’s Teatro delle Acque (water gardens). Prior to this, half the statues were made off with by some punk called Napoleon. The water theatre is a somewhat intricate aristocratic form of entertainment. It was powered by an 8km aqueduct built specially for the purpose of bringing water to the Villa and surrounding town. The water would power a two story high facade full of proto-animatronic statues that would perform for guests, as well as squirt them when they least suspected. People got real creative before TV was invented.

Not all of us get to rub shoulders with royalty but if you ever have the opportunity to visit this piece of history, I definitely recommend it.