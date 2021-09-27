Our Level 3 Takeaway Delivery of Choice: A Metre of Pizza

St. Jacinda has blessed us with level 3. No longer are we forced to make delicious home cooked meals. We now have the freedom of choice, whether we’re going to stretch out that macaroni for one more night or whether we want to let someone else do all the work.

Personally here at M2woman, we’ve been hitting the old haunts and remembering that well actually, a lot of fast food isn’t actually as incredible as the last month of fantasizing about it would have us believe. With that said, there are some solid picks out there, our personal favourite at the moment is Toto Pizza, which is a step above the rest as far as we’re concerned. They also deliver some astonishingly instagrammable pizza, which more importantly tastes great as well.

Options range from vegan, vegetarian, to regular old meat lovers. By “regular old” we mean “flavoured with generations of Italian experience”, as its two owners Antonio Crisci and Sergio Maglione hail from Napoli, Naples. Toto started out life as an award winning restaurant in 1993 and is still going strong today.

Our personal picks are the Boscaiola with mushrooms, mozzarella, fresh cream, spinach, pine nuts and truffle oil, or the Pugliese with tomato, olives, capers, red onion, anchovies, chilli, oregano, mozzarella and feta.

You can find their menu here! There we go, we’ve got your midweek eats sorted.