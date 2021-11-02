As we spend more time ensconced in our homes, it’s not surprising that we turn our attention more meticulously to the spaces we inhabit and the various routines we follow to live a more balanced life. And the more things that we can incorporate into our lives that have mood-boosting power, be it bringing nature indoors or ramping up your beauty routine, the better.

Maintaining a well-thought-through skincare regimen is certainly one of those non-negotiable at-home rituals that is not only crucial for healthy, radiant skin but an essential part of your holistic self-care routine. Over and above the most basic and essential steps of a decent skincare system, there are extra tools and ways in which to give your favourite moisturisers, serums and face masks that extra boost of efficacy for your skin.

If you are wondering how you might best make your home skincare routine more effective and specific to your needs, a home microneedling facial is a great place to start, not to mention a wonderful way to simply unwind at the end of the day.

The addition of a good quality microneedling tool such as Manicare’s Microneedle Derma Roller is like incorporating a mini bootcamp for your skin. The Microneedle Derma Roller contains 540 tiny surgical-grade stainless steel needles measuring just 0.3 millimetres in diameter, which when rolled over the skin to create microscopic pathways, trigger your body’s most natural healing response to repair and rejuvenate your skin.

Basically, the healing action triggers collagen and elastin production in the skin, while the microscopic “pin-pricks” on the surface enhance the penetration of skincare products, such as serums, whether their focus is hydration, brightening or rejuvenation. This process, in turn, reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and ultimately takes the overall texture of your skin to another level.

The Microneedle Derma Roller, which comes complete with a protective clear case, sports an ergonomic design that enhances grip to minimise slip while maximising fit along the natural contours of your face. This beauty tool gem works best as a feature of your night-time routine to help enhance the performance of the precious actives of your favourite skincare products.

It is one thing for this handy tool to help achieve firmer, plumper and brighter skin, but with regular usage, the Microneedle Derma Roller is also capable of helping to reduce the appearance of skin imperfections including stretch marks, scarring and enlarged pores.

The simple fact is we can never do without enough things in our life that have the power to boost our mood. And in the case of this super-easy ritual, it comes with the bonus of firmer, smoother and more youthful-looking skin. Cleanse and hydrate, with a little rolling action in between, never sounded so good when it comes to maximising healthy skin and emotional bliss.

Get rolling now by visiting Manicare.co.nz