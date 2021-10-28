Skincare, one of the beauty industry’s branches, is growing at a rapid pace. Back in 2018, the sales of skincare products in the United States alone grew by 13% while makeup only grew by 1%. This growth could highly likely be pinned down to a few trends like self-care movement, the heightened interest for beauty/skincare routines, and the power of social media and its ability to spread information and empower consumers.

On the note of social media, one of the best things that could happen for a product or brand these days is for it to be appointed the much coveted “holy grail” status. When this information gets caught in the right wind, this spreads like wildfire and products go from obscurity to becoming cult favourites overnight.

Given the amount of variables one must take into consideration when choosing skincare products, we’ll explore items rather than specific products and brands in our list of skincare must haves that are actual must haves:

Sunscreen

Arguably the most important item to ever live in your beauty arsenal. Is this something you’ll use everyday, regardless of the season or weather or your skin type? Yes, yes and yes. Adding sunscreen to your routine is the single best way to prevent prematurely aged skin, age spots, brown spots, leathery-looking skin, and skin cancers.

Cleanser

This one is almost not worth mentioning because it’s way too obvious. It’s almost safe too assume women have found their go-to cleansers, but a common misconception is that you need to feel that squeaky-clean feeling for your skin to be clean. Dermatologists say that the squeaky feeling is just the cleanser stripping all your natural oils off of your skin. So make sure to find a product that’s not overly irritating or drying.

Moisturiser

If you haven’t jumped on board the moisturiser train, this is your sign to do so. In case you’re a skeptic, know that moisturisers can do wonders for you skin. To name a few benefits, moisturising helps prevent fine lines and improve the appearance of your skin over time, it helps prevent dryness, it helps to give your skin that healthy, glowy, vibrant and youthful glow, and it helps reduce visibility of blemishes.

BONUS ITEM: Repair Product

We’re a tad on the fence in making this a holy grail item because generally speaking, this could fall under the “want” bucket, rather than a “need”. However, if you have very specific skin troubles, then repair products would be the latter.

The most popular item to be counted as a repair product would be Retinol (Vitamin A). Again, retinols are not an absolute essential, but it is widely used and recommended by derms and skincare professionals as it is very effective at treating signs of ageing and acne to name a few.