We are all aware of how great the impact of support from our friends, family and peers can have on our performance. Support, encouragement and a little friendly competition can work wonders on our output, and nowhere is this more obvious than when we’re working out. Whether it’s going for a run with a friend, or sweating it out in a group fitness class, there is little doubt that the presence of others helps to push you to the next level.

There’s a name for this influence – the Köhler effect, where you work harder when you’re around other people than you do alone. To put this effect to the test, Under Armour gathered a bevvy of 6 of New Zealand’s best female sports and fitness professionals for a little training session to see how powerful the support of other women can be. This new tribe – including multi gold-winning athletes, Sophie Pascoe and Lisa Carrington, as well as top fitness instructors and trainers, Amy Finnigan, Savannah Palmer, Sammy Berryman and Brie Tevaga – pushed their training to the next level, just by being in the same room.

They found that not only does this support help lift you up at the time, it helps to build confidence in ourselves for when others aren’t there. The community you build around you become your support system and this support system helps to lift your confidence in yourself.

Under Armour also recognises this confidence in ourselves also comes from the gear we use; knowing we’re supported and comfortable in what we wear means we can focus on the task at hand. Their workout gear has been designed with this in mind; designed for women who want to put in the work. “Whether it’s a session in the gym or a yoga class, it’s important as a woman to feel comfortable and supported, not only by the people I surround myself with, but also what I choose to wear. Every time I pull on a pair of UA leggings, I know they’re going to be superior coverage and move with my body as I train and recover in my quest to be a better athlete,” says Gold Medal Paralympian and Para Athlete of the Decade, Sophie Pascoe.

