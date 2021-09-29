Handcrafted Wine Alert, Free Delivery Across New Zealand

Making your way out to Poderi Crisci winery on Waiheke Island is like being transported to a small slice of Italy.

If you’re hunkered down on the island for Level 3 we definitely recommend you check out their famous long lunch option they have available online for pickup (yes there’s Vegetarian and Pescitarian options available).

For everyone else we think you should definitely take advantage of their Build Your Own Cellar cases, which offer a beautiful selection of their range, including wine makers tasting notes and a $50 voucher to spend next time you’re visiting Poderi Crisci, because oh yes, you will want to go back for more. They have two particular offers on special at the moment, that is the Red Lovers Dozen and the White Wine Lovers dozen.

The Red Lovers Dozen is made up of 12 handcrafted Poderi Crisci wines including three bottles each of theirBordeaux Style “Viburno” 2015, their acclaimed Merlot Riserva 2015, the rich Burgundian style Syrah 2018 and their new Montepulciano 2018 release. You can find this collection available on their site here.

The collection is currently on special from $675 down to $575 to give you at least one break from the lockdown blues. We didn’t receive word on how long this special is on so best not mess around!

If you find you’re more of a white wine aficionado then the White Wine Lovers Dozen will be more your speed. Featuring the crisp Provencal style 2021 Rose from 100% Merlot Grapes, the very exciting 2020 Arneis, the Italian stylized 2019 Pinot Grigio and the highly acclaimed 2019 Poderi Crisci Chardonnay.

This selection is perfect for those looking for some long term cellaring options, as they’re great right now, but they could be comfortably cellared for another 5 years if you don’t get through them all in this one lockdown.

The White Wine Lovers collection, like the Red Lovers Dozen, is also on special at the moment down from $530 to $420. You can find the dozen here.