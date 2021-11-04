Sipping a luxe cocktail in a Manhattan bar would be nice right about now, right? Well, now you can stop dreaming and whip up this tasty drop, which is nearly as good as actually being in New York. Taking the classic Whisky Sour and turning it on its head by adding maple syrup, orange bitters and a dash of red wine, this New York Sour is giving off all the Sex & the City vibes. Whip up a few for your bubble, chuck on a Rom-Com and settle in for a fun night.

New York Sour

Ingredients

50ml rye whiskey

25ml lemon juice

2 tsp maple syrup

dash orange bitters

1 tbsp egg white

ice

20ml red wine

Method

1. Add the whiskey, lemon juice, maple syrup and bitters to a cocktail shaker. Stir the egg white with a fork to loosen it, then also add it to the shaker. Shake well until the egg white is frothy. Add a good handful of ice and shake again.

2. Once the outside of the shaker is really cold, double strain into a glass filled with ice.