If you’re anything like me, your coffee choice tends to change with the time of day; a pour-over style coffee with family in the morning, a Flat White after lunch and a Long Black in the afternoon. So while we’ve been spending more and more time at home recently, it isn’t quite as easy to whip across the road to a cafe and grab your appropriately-timed order. Luckily for us, the Nespresso Vertuo Next has you covered.

Encompassing the full range of coffee styles, all at the touch of a button, the Vertuo Next offers the Nespresso coffee experience, just one step forward, with a new capsule and brewing system. The new system allows the machine to read the barcode integrated in each capsule. It then spins up, adjusting even the slightest settings, to extract the hidden treasures of each capsule, to give each blend its own coffee, meaning sticking to your daily coffee routine just became that much easier.

Vertuo Next is available in a large choice of colours and will certainly fit any kitchen. And to please the planet, it is made of 54% recycled plastics, a first in the Nespresso galaxy. To go the extra mile, and to make sure it is never out of place, the machine even connects to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to update itself and offer you a constantly seamless experience.

The Nespresso Vertuo Next is taking today’s coffee experience to the next level.

Add it to your morning routine now by visiting Harvey Norman.

Check out TheRelease.co.nz