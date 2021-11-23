We all know the importance of twice daily teeth brushing and many of us have cottoned on to the next level clean an electric toothbrush offers. However, with any toothbrush, it’s hard to know how effective your teeth brushing is until your next dentist appointment, something many of us often push out. Philips has come to the rescue with their Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige with SenseIQ technology, their most advanced power toothbrush. It enhances their proven sonic technology with intelligence, sensing and adapting for holistic care so you always get it right.

As you brush, SenseIQ technology senses pressure, motion, coverage and more up to 100 times per second. It then adapts the intensity if you push too hard. The intelligence of SenseIQ takes the guesswork out of brushing modes, so you can experience effortless care and better brushing over time.

To help you get the most out of your tooth brushing, the Philips Sonicare app is powered by artificial intelligence and works in perfect harmony with the toothbrush. Use it to brush with real-time guidance about pressure, motion, coverage, duration, and frequency and view your progress reports by day, week, month and year. Get personalised recommendations and actionable steps for better brushing. Meanwhile, auto-syncing keeps brushing data up-to-date in the app, even when you don’t brush with the app by your side.

