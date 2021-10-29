Renovating may not be the best way to improve your home. With modern building standards, renovating may be far from cost-effective. Replacing your old place with a new home could easily be a smarter investment. Not only will you get the home you want, without compromise, but you could also maximise the value of your location.

What’s the difference between subdividing versus knock-down and rebuild?

Knock-down and rebuild is when you take an existing house on a property and have it removed or demolished to build a new home in its place.

Subdividing involves taking an existing property and dividing it into smaller freehold sites. Sometimes the existing house remains and there is enough vacant land to create one or more new sites. Other times, the existing house is removed and the property is subdivided into two or more sites.

How are the processes different?

When G.J. Gardner work with a knock-down and rebuild, they begin by understanding the motivation behind removing the existing house and what their customers would like their new home to achieve. They then work with the customer to find a design that works for both the site and their needs. Once the customer decides on their new home, they support them throughout the process of getting their old house removed and processing the building consent for their new home.

With subdivision, they work with their customers to understand what their motivation is for the additional dwelling or dwellings, and help them understand the additional costs and regulations that need to be met when subdividing.

People subdivide for many different reasons, such as to help get family onto the property ladder, generate rental income or to maximise return from selling. This will determine whether they retain the existing house, move it on site to create more space for the new house or remove it altogether.

G.J. Gardner work with land surveyors to confirm the new sites, and obtain the necessary resource consents and titles. They can tailor our building approach to meet the needs of their customers and their ability to fund the builds, by either building multiple new homes at once or building one at a time.

How does GJ’s help with this process?

G.J. Gardner Homes are well experienced in both knock-down and rebuild and subdividing, and they can offer our knowledge and expertise to their customers throughout the process. For knock-down and rebuild, they can assist with having the existing home removed or demolished. With subdividing, they can advise on the subdivision potential of your section and coordinate the resource consent preparation with the land surveyor.

Happy customers and word of mouth have helped GJ’s become New Zealand’s most trusted home builder year after year. If you’re thinking of building, or wantto learn more about the process of designing and building talk to your local GJ’s team today about building you a home that you can both be proud of. Visit their website now.