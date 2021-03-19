Inspired by the act of adventuring in nature, Kiwi sustainable clothing brand, Kowtow takes the lead of famous mountaineers and rock climbers like Sir Edmond Hilary, Lynn Hill and Junko Tabei for their Winter 21 collection.

Taking note of the juxtaposition of explorer’s brightly coloured tools against a backdrop muted natural tones, the collection clashes hues of mud and rust with vivid yellow, blue and magenta. Psychedelic prints come to the fore with smatterings of colours sitting together in a hazy floral mix, while a light blue pinstripe is used as both a print on a tee and as fabric for a range of dresses, tops, bags and scrunchies.

Turning their back on all fibres except Fairtrade certified organic cotton, the collection explores its versatility in a range featuring knitwear, frills and quilted coats.

For those new to the brand, Kowtow’s values of ethical production, sustainable fabrics and circular design hold strong throughout their range and they even go as far as offering repair and take back programmes to extend the life of their garments and avoid them going to landfill.

Visit their stores in Auckland and Wellington or online at kowtowclothing.com

You’ll also like: