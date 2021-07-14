Curating Artworks for the Home

Writing a fail-proof rule book on ‘how to choose art for one’s home’ is tricky, to say the least. For starters, art is subjective. Attraction to an artwork is dependent on one’s unique taste, style, and personal aesthetic. On top of that, adding pieces to your personal space is, for the lack of a better word, personal. So formulating blanket statements around the topic is somewhat pointless.

However, writing guidelines is something we can do. For those seeking out tips, we’ve got you! When choosing art for your home, remember that there are no rights nor wrongs to this. It really isn’t choosing between black or white, but more like going with your choice (or choices) from the many beautiful shades of grey in between.

Significant Art

If you describe yourself as ‘sentimental,’ choosing art that reminds you of someone or something is the way to go. Often unknowingly, this is something most, if not all, people do. How? Photography is art, so if you have any framed pictures in your home, then technically speaking, that counts as art curation, right?

One of my favourite examples of this is a photograph displayed in my friend’s home, more specifically in their hallway. The framed piece is of a drone shot of her then-husband-to-be surfing with his groomsmen before their ceremony. It’s a creative way to be reminded of their most special day instead of the usual wedding couple (often posed) portrait.

Functional Art

Pottery and ceramics are having a hot moment as of late, as evidenced in the trending pages of various social media platforms. Do these count as art or decor? Well, both. Ceramics and pottery fall under the visual art and sculpture umbrellas, respectively. Pieces of these sorts are a good investment as these offer both form and functionality.

Sculptural vases, platters and trays, candle holders, and planters are good examples of this kind of art. It instantly adds a bit of flair to your space sans the crazy price tag, and it doesn’t take too much real estate in any given room. We suggest parking these stunning pieces in common areas like your living room or dining and kitchen spaces, to make the most out of them.

Calming Art

It is a widely known fact that colours and emotions are closely linked. For the tired, anxious, stressed or weary, the art you choose for your home could play a part in elevating the state of your emotional and/or mental wellbeing.

Art that breeds serenity are often scenic paintings. It is proven that spending time in nature reduces stress and even the artistic interpretations and representations of that prove to have the same effect. Seascapes are almost guaranteed to bring calm energy into your room, that’s why these are commonly found in hotels (photographs if not paintings). If you’re looking for a more abstract option, pieces that use complementary, neutral, or monochromatic palettes would do the same.

Just-because Art

Sometimes, there’s no rhyme or reason to falling in love with an artwork. If you like something, whether it is justified or not, that’s a good enough reason to welcome it into your home.

Anything and everything could fall under this category – think paintings, prints, sculptures, wall hangings and tapestries… even kid’s doodles and drawings. When thinking of where these are best placed, the same ‘no rules’-rule apply. Every now and then, simply following your heart’s desire is the way to go.

