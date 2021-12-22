Who doesn’t love a trip to the movies?While the myriad of streaming services have no doubt kept us sane throughout an extended period of lockdown the last two years, there’s nothing like the buzz of seeing a brand new release (or in special cases, an old classic) on the big screen in a room full of others all on the same journey. While regular cinemas all around New Zealand have reopened their doors, Piper-Heidsieck have planned a very special, exclusive cinematic experience for a few lucky guests across the country.

Piper-Heidsieck has long maintained a presence in the film scene, having owned the spot as the official champagne of the Academy Awards for many years, and having sponsored the iconic Cannes Film Festival for over two decades.

The#PIPERSECRETCINEMA 2022 looks to bring their love of the big screen along with their luxury pedigree to Aotearoa, with a handful of retro screenings around the country in early 2022. Venues in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch will play host to the events which will showcase one of two beloved films from years gone by; either Wes Anderson’s modern classic, The Grand Budapest Hotel, or the iconic 60’s comedy Breakfast at Tiffany’s, starring Hollywood legend Audrey Hepburn.

Along with getting to enjoy a timeless film, Piper-Heidsieck are going above and beyond to ensure this is a cinema experience like no other, one which they describe as “Garden Party at the Oscars”.Admission buys you both a box of popcorn and of course, a glass of Piper-Heidsieck champagne to sip on as you walk down the red carpet and into the open air cinema. Naturally, it wouldn’t be much of a ‘secret’ cinema if the location was being advertised to the world, so venues will be announced to ticket holders on the week of the event. The event is being marketed as ‘extremely exclusive’ so if you want to secure your spot at one of these awesome showings in February next year, head to Eventbrite and secure your ticket ASAP!

Events:

Auckland:

11th of February 2022 – Tickets here

Christchurch:

16th of February 2022 – Tickets here

17th of February 2022 – Tickets here

Wellington:

23rd of February 2022 – Tickets here

24th of February 2022 – Tickets here