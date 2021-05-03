Another long weekend is just a stone’s throw away and if you’ve chosen to err on the side of caution and stay safely within our bubble rather than flying over the Tasman, we might’ve found the coolest spot for your next local staycation.

Staycay in style at the Naumi Studio Hotel Wellington, a freshly renovated iconic heritage landmark situated right smack in the heart of Wellington’s Cuba St precinct. This 116-room property has lots to boast about, but none greater than their warm hospitality and the overall aesthetic that’s a visual buffet like no other.

Naumi Studio has fondly called themselves ‘a bohemian cove for the creative soul’ and no truer words have been said. Every inch of the place is reminiscent of the luxe, bold, eclectic and funky vibe that Gucci exudes. It’s a print-on-print-on-print party all around, which could make any maximalist’s heart race and creative mind run wild. That combined with extraordinary bespoke pieces from various New Zealand artists, like Karl Maughanand’s intricate rugs and the gigantic lighted floral sculpture by Angus Muir Designs, what we get in the end is more like an art piece rather than an accommodation. It wouldn’t be a surprise if this hotel gets its moment on social media given how Instagrammable everything is.

By now, we have established how much of a stunner this place is, but it would be remiss if we failed to mention the top-notch facilities Naumi Studio offers. Like the sun-filled, calming parlour where you can sit back and soak up the sun, the perfect daydreaming or people-watching spot. And what’s a good stay without good food and drinks, right? Guests wouldn’t have to leave the building for that with Lola Rouge Bar & Restaurant under the same roof. Spend cocktail-o’clock at the Lola Rouge Bar, dubbed as the slickest, grandest bar in Wellington. The bar offers a carefully curated cocktail list and an award-winning New Zealand and International wine and beer list. The full experience will eventually be completed with the restaurant opening sometime this year. Its offering of exquisite shared plate style Indian-Asian cuisine is something worth looking forward to.

Take your next trip to the capital up a notch and secure your spot at the Naumi Studio Hotel. For more info, visit: naumihotels.com

