New restaurants opening in what shall be known as the “post covid era” is a rare occurrence. In fact it’s a reversal of the trend entirely. But you have to be bold to do great things and Our Land Is Alive is certified great on our books. Even it’s name seems like it is setting out to mock the global pandemic. We’re alive, we’re here, we’re enjoying a cocktail and some delicious oysters.

Our Land Is Alive is located at the base of the luxurious Cordis Hotel on Symonds Street and makes the best of everything locally sourced. This means it’s menu is seasonal and made up of sustainably caught local seafood and ethically farmed meats.

The menu doubles down on what can only be described as “kiwi tucker” with small plates of Waiheke Oysters, Wairarapa Ribs, and Hawke’s Bay Meatballs on offer.

Larger meals include Hangi-style Roasted Pumpkin, 12 hour slow roast free range lamb shoulders and south Island blue cod in kiwi beer batter.

Finish up your meal with New Zealand’s superior chocolate option, Whittaker’s chocolate mousse.

Of course no menu would be complete without a few gin cocktails inspired by New Zealand’s beautiful landscapes. here’s our personal favs put together by their expert mixologists:

The Remarkables

Gin, Lemon Juice, Cherry Brandy, Oleo Saccharum

and Blueberry Bitters

Pinot Negroni

Rosso Vermouth, Reid + Reid Aperitivo, Pinot Noir, Gin

Cordis Club

Gin, Karven Rosso Vermouth, Lemon Juice, Egg White, Dried Raspberry

Karangahape Side

Gin, Lime Juice, Cucumber, Mint, Oleo Saccharum and Elemental Grapefruit and Hops Bitters

Our Land is Alive is open now and operates Tuesday to Sunday, 12pm to Midnight.

