Life’s not quite like a walk in the park these days. The pandemic is still in full swing, despite us not feeling this as much here in New Zealand. On a more personal note, most, if not all of us face problems and challenges of all sorts. After a very long day out on the “battlefield”, sometimes stepping in our very own bedroom and hitting the sheets could be deemed as the highlight of our day.

If such is the case, your bedroom is essentially hallowed grounds, and making that space as relaxing and as zen-inducing as possible is crucial. Without embarking on a full-on renovation project, here are a few tips on how you can transform your bedroom into a more relaxing space.

1. Keep Things Clean And Tidy

An obvious tip, but this is the one that’s often overlooked when lives are busy and full. However, if you want to take your room from zero to ten real quick, tidying up and clearing up the clutter is the way to go.

One of the simplest tasks to add to your daily to-do list that’s sure to set you up for a win is to make your bed. It requires very little effort and it gives you a sense of achievement early on in your day.

Another tip is to give Tidy-10 a try. The premise, it’s simple. Instead of putting off tidying up your room and waiting till the end of the week, you simply set a countdown timer for ten minutes and within that time frame, you try to do as much tidying up as you can. When the time is up, you carry on with whatever it is that you’re doing and you just repeat the process the next day, and then the next, until this becomes a habit. Trust me, this is an absolute game-changer. You’d be surprised at the amount of sorting out and cleaning up that can be done in ten minutes.

2. Say Yes To Living And Natural Things.

Earthy elements bring forth grounding and calming energy. That’s why having living things and earthy pieces in your personal space inevitably creates a vibe that is tranquil and relaxing. This looks like having an indoor plant or a vase of flowers in your room. The latter is a bit of luxury, so maybe opt for dried flowers so it’s less admin and you don’t have to replace them frequently. Other interior pieces worth adding to your room are wood-based items or natural stones.

3. Engage The Senses

The peak of relaxation could be achieved when you allow yourself to have other sensory experiences. As per tip number one, keep your room tidy because zero clutter is a sight for sore eyes. Go for a lighter and a more neutral colour palette too for an overall aesthetically pleasing look. Tap into the sense of smell by lighting up a scented candle. Alternatively, you can have a reed or essential oil diffuser in your room. Play some serene background music as you wrap up your day. And to get the ultimate comfort blissful feeling, invest in good sheets and duvet covers and wrap yourself in something soft and cosy.

4. Lighting Is Key

If the goal is to have a calming surrounding, ambient lighting trumps bright white lights, always. Ambient light is simply natural light from your windows, or fixtures that mimic that. For that warm and fuzzy feeling, stay away from harsh lighting, and instead choose bulbs that are more on the warm white or soft white end of the lighting spectrum.

5. Choose What Sparks Joy

Consider this tip as a personal spin on Mari Kondo’s popular quote. Instead of discarding everything that doesn’t spark joy, choose an item or two that brings you joy, and make it a highlight or accent piece in your room. It could be an art piece or a book that could always be by your bed stand. This could also be a collection of something that’s displayed on your shelf or wall. I say just an item or two just so you don’t overcrowd and add clutter to your space. The goal of these accent pieces is to simply bring you that joyful feeling.

