As a founder-turned-business consultant, I’m always being asked how to streamline systems, boost productivity and essentially do more with less hours. Below are my top 10 tips to boost your productivity.

Stop multitasking. Doing a million things at once might feel like you’re achieving a lot. But task-switching is detrimental to productivity. You’re actually achieving less and to a lower standard. Do one thing at a time and achieve more. Switch off all distractions and when you’re done, mindfully dive into the next task, whether that’s checking emails or spending time with your family. Eat the frog in the morning. In other words, do the hardest task of the day first. This way, the rest of your day is cruisy in comparison. Timeblock your tasks into 20-minute power sessions – there’s a reason Ted Talks are 20 minutes because this is an optimal attention span. Aim to do less – but complete each task on your to-do list. Don’t put off small two-minute tasks (like Xero admin) until the end of the month. Schedule time each day or week to complete these short administrative tasks, so they don’t mount up. Delegate the things you don’t want to do and play to your strengths. Shift your workload to staff or outsource to contractors. Chances are, they will do the task better than you. Don’t rely on your brain to remember. Store your information in the cloud – your task list, diary and email. Also, keep a pen and paper by your bed to get the ideas down during those sleepless nights. This way, you’re not exposing your eyes to too much light from your cell phone and you’re getting those ideas out and onto paper, so you can sleep better knowing you won’t forget them. Sharpen your saw. If you’re working with “blunt tools”, you’re not working to your full potential. Take time out to sharpen your mind, so your business can thrive. Move your body or lose your mind, literally! Regular physical activity boosts dopamine levels. Increased dopamine is associated with enhanced attention. Especially when it comes to making creative decisions and problem-solving. Schedule exercise, block out your diary, no excuses. Eliminate time-wasters and say no. Saying no will clear space for you to say yes to the things that fill your cup or significantly drive your business forward.

Do all of these things plus eat well and make time for the people who leave you feeling energised, motivated and full of life.